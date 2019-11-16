QuickWrap Podcast Nov 16, 2019
published : 16 Nov 2019 at 14:09
writer: Dave Kendall
A quick look back at some of the week's top stories in the Bangkok Post.
Links to stories in this week's show:
- Chaiwat surrenders to answer murder charge in Billy case
- DSI denies Billy murder evidence was fabricated
- Defendant shoots dead plaintiff, lawyer in courtroom
- Paralegal charged with murder of courtroom killer
- 3 arrested after brawl at Ang Thong Hospital
- PPRP MP Parina under fire for Ratchaburi poultry farm
- Michelin awards 2 stars to 5 restaurants in Thailand, 1 star to 24
