Couple killed, toddler wounded in drive-by shooting

Security officers inspect the scene of the fatal attack on a road in Mae Lan district, Pattani, in which a couple were shot dead and their granddaughter wounded in a drive-by shooting late on Friday. (Capture from TV Channel 8)

PATTANI: A couple were shot dead and their granddaughter wounded in a drive-by shooting in Mae Lan district of Pattani late on Friday.

The fatal attack took place near a market between tambon Khuan Noree and tambon Pha Rai of Mae Lan district, said Pol Col Sonthaya Thoopthong, Mae Lan police chief.

Police rushing to the scene found the bodies of two villagers, identified later as Anukul Khunkaew, 60, and his wife Yuphin Khunkaew, 55, on the road with gunshot wounds. A 2½-year-old girl, who was a grandchild of the victims, sustained head injuries and was rushed to Khok Pho Hospital. A motorcycle was found near roadside bushes.

According to a police investigation, Mr Anukul was riding his motorcycle with his wife and their grandchild on the way to their house after returning from a nearby market. Two men on a motorcycle allegedly followed them. When arriving at the spot, the pillion gunman allegedly fired shots at them before fleeing, Thai media reported.

Maj Gen Piyapong Wongchan, chief of Pattani special task force, ordered troops to hunt down the assailants in the district and nearby Khok Pho and Nong Chik districts.



