High cost of living on top of current economic problems: Poll

The high prices of and high cost of living is on top of the five economic problems currenty causing hardship for Thai people, according an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The survey was conducted on Nov 12-16 on 1,207 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on the current economic problems and suggestions for ways out.

A large majority - 65.54%- of the respondents said the high prices of goods and high cost of living is most serious because the investment cost has gone up and the government has imposed higher taxes on various kinds of goods. They suggested price control, lower fuel prices and serious action against those taking advantage of the people as a way out.

As for the second most serious economic problems, 39.19% pointed to the government's inability to solve them, the appreciation of the Thai baht, and the decline in tourism. They suggested the government work out more effective policies and optimise use of the national budget.

The third most serious problem, cited by 31.76% of the respondents, is unemployment. They suggested that the government create new jobs and take remedial actions to help people affected by the problem.

The fourth, mentioned by 25.68% of the respondents, is the drop of the people's income. They suggested the government take actions to increase salaries and labour wages, lower taxes and interest rates and extend loan repayment periods.

The fifth, cited by 17.48% of the respondents, is the decline in exports, trade and investments. They said the government should build up foreigner and investor confidence, promote tourism and initiate economic stimulus measures.

Asked what actions they want the government to take, 54.34% said it should control goods prices, take measures to lower the cost of living; 38.14% suggested it should take urgent measures to create jobs; and, 31.15% said it should improve the quality of life of the people.

Asked who and what agencies they think can help solve the problems, 47.90% pointed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha; 32.84% mentioned such agencies as Finance, Commerce, Labour, Industry and Agriculture ministries; and, 24.94% mentioned the opposition, particularly Pheu Thai and Future Forward parties.