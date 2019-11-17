Poll: High cost of living major concern

(Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The high cost of living tops the lists of worrisome economic problems faced by people today, according an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The survey, conducted between Tuesday and Saturday on 1,207 people nationwide, also asked the respondents for their ideas on how to solve them.

A large majority, 65.5%, of the respondents identify as the most serious problem more expensive products and the high cost of living caused by rising investment costs and higher taxes. Among the solutions they propose are imposing price control, lowering fuel prices and taking tough action against those taking advantage of people.

Some 39.2% choose the sluggish economy as the second most critical problem. They believe it is caused by the government's inability to solve problems, the strong baht and a decline in tourism. They suggest the government implement more effective policies and use the budget more effectively.

The third most serious problem, cited by 31.76% of the respondents, is unemployment and layoffs. The respondents suggest the government create new jobs and take remedial measures to help affected workers.

The fourth, mentioned by 25.7%, is lower incomes. They think the government should take actions to increase salaries and wages, lower taxes, as well as interest rates, and extend loan repayment periods.

The fifth, cited by 17.5% of the respondents, is a decline in exports, trade and investments. They say the government should bolster confidence among foreigners and investors, promote tourism and come up with more economic stimulus measures.

Asked what they want the government to do, 54.3% say it should cap product prices and apply measures to lower the cost of living; 38.1% suggest it should take urgent measures to create jobs and 31.1% say it should improve the quality of life.

On who and what agencies they think can help solve the problems, 47.9% point to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha; 32.8% choose ministries such as finance, commerce, labour, industry and agriculture while 24.9% mention the opposition, particularly Pheu Thai and Future Forward parties.