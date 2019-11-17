Section
Majority want outsider to chair charter amendment committee: Poll
Majority want outsider to chair charter amendment committee: Poll

published : 17 Nov 2019 at 10:55

writer: Online Reporters

Most people want an outsider to chair a committee for study of constitutional amendment, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Nov 13-14 on 1,257 people aged 18 and over across the country to sound out their opinions on who should chair the proposed committee for study of constitutional amendment.

A majority -59.11%- of the respondents said the chairman should be an outsider who is not a representative of the parties in the coalition government, parties in the opposition or the government; 16.63% said the chairman should represent the opposition parties; 12.89% said he or she should represent parties in the coalition government; 8.43% said the chairman should represent the government; and, 2.94% had no comment or were not interested in the issue.

Asked what the chairman should be like in terms of attitudes, the replies were a mix, with 37.07% saying the chairman should not be a person who  clearly stands to gain or lose from the 2017 constituttion, while others said the chairman should be:

- a supporter of the 2017 charter (21.32%);

- a former writer of a charter (15.19%);

- a person never wrote a charter before (7.40%);

- a person who does not clearly supports the 2017 charter (7.16%);

- a person who was not a writer of the 2017 charter (6.60%);

- a person who never clearly shows support for or opposition to the 2017 charter (5.97%);

- a writer of the 2017 charter (5.65%);

- a person who clearly stands to benefit from the 2017 charter (3.02%);

- a person who clearly stands to lose from the 2017 charter (1.91%); and

- 4.38% had no comment.

Asked how long should it take for the committee to complete the study of the charter amendment, 46.22% said less than six months; 32.06% not longer than one year; 11.14% said the time should not be fixed; 6.29% less than two years; 2.94% less than three years; 0.32% less than five years; and, 1.03% had no comment.

