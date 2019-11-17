Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Poll: Most want outsider to chair charter amendment panel
Thailand
General

Poll: Most want outsider to chair charter amendment panel

Someone with no conflict of interest in 2017 charter preferred

published : 17 Nov 2019 at 10:55

writer: Online Reporters

(Bangkok Post file photo)
(Bangkok Post file photo)

Most people want someone who do not represent political parties to chair the House committee studying constitutional amendment, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday on 1,257 people aged from 18 nationwide, sought opinions on who should chair the proposed committee to be set up to study constitution amendment.

A majority, 59.1%, of the respondents said the chairman should be a person who does not represent coalition or opposition parties. Others say the chairman should represent the opposition parties (16.6%), coalition parties (12.9%) and government (8.4%). Some 2.9% had no comment or are not interested in the issue.

Asked what qualities they would like to see in the committee chairman, 37.1% of the respondents say the person should have no clear conflicts of interest in the 2017 constitution. Others say the chairman should be:

  • a known supporter of the 2017 charter (21.3%);
  • a former writer of any charter (15.2%);
  • a person who never wrote any charter before (7.4%);
  • a person who clearly does not support the 2017 charter (7.2%);
  • a person who did not write the 2017 charter (6.6%);
  • a person who has never clearly supported or opposed the 2017 charter (6%);
  • a former writer of the 2017 charter (5.6%);
  • a person who benefits from the 2017 charter (3%); and 
  • a person who stands to lose as a result the 2017 charter (1.9%)

Some 4.4% of the respondents have no comments.

Asked how long the committee should take to complete the study, the respondents say less than six months (46.2%), no longer than one year (32.1%), no fixed period (11.1%), less than two years (6.3%), less than three years (2.9%), less than five years (0.32%) and no comments (1.03%).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

South China Sea, Rohingya on agenda in Asean defence meeting

Ten defence ministers from Southeast Asian Nations on Sunday held an informal meeting in Bangkok with regional issues, including the South China Sea and Rohingya crisis on their agenda.

14:12
Thailand

380,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: Soldiers of the Pha Muang Force seized about 380,000 methamphetamine pills at a border village in Chiang Dao district of this northern province on Sunday morning, local media reported.

11:59
Thailand

Poll: Most want outsider to chair charter amendment panel

Most people want someone who do not represent political parties to chair the House committee studying constitutional amendment, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

10:55