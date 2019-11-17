More rare animals found in sanctuary

SURAT THANI: More protected and rare animals have been found in the Khlong Saeng Wildlife Research Station in Ban Ta Khun district of this southern province.

Kriangsak Sribuarod, chief of the station, said a survey of the wildlife population carried out during September and October this year found these animals.

In the survey, cameras were installed to take pictures of endangered and protected animals in a 750,000-rai area north of the Ratchaprapha Dam. Pictures showed there were rare animals such as clouded leopards and Asian golden cats were captured. Moreover, traces of other rare animals such as black tigers and leopards were also found. Attempts would be made to take more photos of them, Mr Kriangsak said.

More protected animals including tapirs, chamois, marbled cats, barking deers, wild elephants and gaur were also found.

"It is believed there are about 200 wild elephants and 400 gaur in the sanctuary. The population of clouded leopards and Asian golden cats is believed to have increased. In fiscal 2020, the Khlong Saeng Wildlife Research Station will expand the survey to Khlong Saeng and Khao Sok forests, which cover about 2.4 million rai, to collect data for the development and increase of the wildlife population," Mr Kriangsak said.

Mr Kriangsak attributed the trend to effective patrols of the sanctuary to protect the animals from poachers.