Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mr Bean Jr spotted at 'Panther Gold'
Thailand
General

Mr Bean Jr spotted at 'Panther Gold'

published : 18 Nov 2019 at 06:14

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Benjamin: Took part in exercise
Benjamin: Took part in exercise

A joint army exercise between Thailand and the United Kingdom suddenly caught the public's attention when reports began to emerge that the son of Rowan Atkinson, known for the portrayal of comedic character "Mr Bean", was among the troops participating in the drill.

Lt Benjamin Atkinson, 26, was one of the 120 British soldiers from the specialised Gurkha battalion taking part in the drill code-named "Panther Gold 2019". A photo of a British soldier, said to be Atkinson junior, with a python wrapped around his shoulders has been circulating social media.

It was believed to have been taken during a survival training session in which troops are taught how to identify poisonous animals.

A graduate from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Lt Atkinson recently underwent training in Nepal before joining Panther Gold 2019.

The joint exercise, the second of its kind between the two countries, aims to enhance military capabilities and ties. It was held between Nov 11 and 17 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Fresh talks set with USTR

Thailand is scheduled to have a new round of talks with the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Nov 20 about the US decision to end preferential trade privileges for a range of Thai exports.

06:51
Business

Farmers urge action after top rice fails to win prize

Rice traders are calling on the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives to prioritise the development and improvement of rice varieties after Thailand's signature jasmine rice, Thai Hom Mali, failed to win the World's Best Rice award for a second year.

06:31
Thailand

Mr Bean Jr spotted at 'Panther Gold'

A joint army exercise between Thailand and the UK suddenly caught the public's attention when reports began to emerge that the son of "Mr Bean", was among the troops.

06:14