Charity rite goes international

A royal 'kathin' ceremony in Yangon organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by permanent secretary Busaya Mathelin. Mongkol Bangprapa

In spite of their racial and language differences, several Asian nations have one thing in common -- the Buddhist kathin robe-offering rite. It's part of the Asian way of life, which Thailand has recognised as a good medium for strengthening its relations with others.

Initiated in 1995, a total of 22 royally-sponsored kathin rites have been conducted at Buddhist temples in 12 countries overseas, namely Cambodia, Vietnam, India, Laos, Sri Lanka, China, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bhutan, Singapore and Bangladesh.

The overseas kathin rite is the brainchild of former Thai Asean secretary-general, the late Surin Pitsuwan, then deputy foreign minister, said permanent secretary of foreign affairs Busaya Mathelin.

In the beginning, the rite was carried out in only three neighbouring countries, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

This year, to mark the 24th anniversary of the rite's inception, ceremonies were conducted in Cambodia, Vietnam, India, Laos, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

On Nov 9-10, Ms Busaya led a Thai delegation to visit Yangon for the last leg of the annual overseas kathin. The rite was performed at Zabuaye Pariyatti Sar Thin Taik Monastery.

The monastery is located in Thanlyin, a port city of Myanmar which lies just across the Bago River from Yangon. It takes about an hour to go to Thanlyin from Yangon by car. Thanlyin also houses the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, a 2,500-ha special economic zone being developed in Kyauktan and Thanlyin townships, 25 kilometres south of Yangon.

"Most Thais who want to partake in the rites abroad choose to do it in Myanmar," said Ms Busaya.

One reason Zabuaye Pariyatti Sar Thin Taik was selected as this year's site for the overseas kathin in Myanmar was that it is located in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, where many Thai investors have set up business, she said.

In addition to the standard 20,000 baht grant per temple from His Majesty the King for each royally-sponsored kathin, as much as 650,000 baht in donations was received for the kathin rite in Myanmar this time, she said.

The donations came from Thai civil servants and business people, she said.

Other than the donations and kathin robes, items offered to a temple in the kathin rite may also include medicines, food containers, blankets and tools.

"Aside from economic cooperation, cultural connections -- especially religious ties -- are forged at these events, which make them a good way to connect people in different countries with one another," she said.

The monastery was decorated with Myanmar-style worshiping materials consisting mainly of bananas and coconuts. Bananas are for worshiping the Lord Buddha and the spirits of his relatives, while coconuts wrapped in gold-coloured paper are for worshiping ghosts.

Other decorations included the chatr multi-tiered umbrella, which is considered an auspicious symbol in Buddhism. The pole of the umbrella is decorated with colourful papers, which signifies the spread of Buddhism, and seven flags with different animal figures represent the seven days of the week.