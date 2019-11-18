Section
Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman's neck
Thailand
General

Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman's neck

published : 18 Nov 2019 at 15:46

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Pankratova Elena, 25, shows a picture of herself wearing the gold necklaces stolen by a motorcyclist in Pattaya on Sunday night. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Pankratova Elena, 25, shows a picture of herself wearing the gold necklaces stolen by a motorcyclist in Pattaya on Sunday night. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A motorcyclist snatched two gold necklaces from a Russian woman's neck while she was tending to her young child on a side road about 11.30pm on Sunday.

Pankratova Elena, 25, told police via an interpreter, that she and her husband were walking back to their hotel, with their with their three-year-old daughter on a stroller,  on Soi Wat Bunkanjanaram in tambon Nong Prue.

A man approached them on a motorcycle as she was bending over to tend to the child. He snatched two gold necklaces she was wearing from around her neck and sped off.

The necklaces were worth about 55,000 baht.

Police were investigating. 

