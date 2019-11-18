Section
Two men face sexual abuse charges after girl's suicide
Thailand
General

Two men face sexual abuse charges after girl's suicide

published : 18 Nov 2019 at 17:22

writer: Online Reporters

The Criminal Court on Monday approved warrants for the arrest of two men accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl who later jumped to her death from a building last Friday, police said.

Named in the warrants were Kittiyapong Boonthanad, 24, and Anont Doroseh, 25, who face charges of illegal detention and sexual abuse of a minor.

Police said they sought the arrest warrants after investigating a claim by the girl's mother that her daughter killed herself because she was so depressed. She fell from the 12th floor of the building where she lived with her mother in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district.

The mother said her daughter had been detained in a house in Bangkok's Klong Tan district some time last week and sexually assaulted.

Police said Mr Kittiyapong was already being detained at Klong Tan police station for illegal possession of firearms. Mr Anont was still being sought.

