Sky-walk planned for ancient forest

Tambon Bang Ban municipality in Ayutthaya province wants to turn a recently discovered ancient forest into botanic gardens, complete with a sky-walk.

Bang Ban's mayor Chukiet Bunmee said the local administration will submit the plan to Ayutthaya's provincial governor for endorsement and a budget to develop the 18-rai ancient forest.

He said the plan will preserve the environment, especially large trees -- including 150-year-old rubber trees -- and rare local herbs. The proposed sky-walk would give visitors a bird's-eye view of the forest landscape.

The municipality along with local conservationists began exploring the forest last year and found it had been left untouched since the fall of Ayutthaya over 200 years ago, said Mr Chukiet.

The forest is located in tambon Bang Chanee, near Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, where most of the old capital's ancient structures are located.

"This forest has huge potential as a landmark. It is a pristine landscape with rare local plants and birds. We can develop the area into a botanical garden where people can see local plants, or it can even become natural trail or camping grounds for boy scouts."

The team also discovered ruins of three temples, prompting a ban on excavation in the forest.