DJ Man, wife Baitoey deny connection to owner of Forex-3D

Pattanapon "DJ Man" Kunjara Na Ayudhaya and his singer-wife Suteewan "Baitoey" Taveeesin arrive at the Department of Special Investigation on Tuesday to explain their relationship with the owner of unlicensed online broker Forex-3D, accused of multi-billion-baht fraud. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Pattanapon "DJ Man" Kunjara Na Ayudhaya and his singer-wife Suteewan "Baitoey" Taveeesin have told investigators they were not business partners with the owner of online broker Forex-3D, who is accused of a multi-billion-baht fraud.

The couple arrived at the Department of Special Investigation on Tuesday to clarify their connection to Apiruk Kothi, the founder and chief executive of unregulated online broker Forex-3D, which lured thousands of people into investing in foreign exchange trading.

They gave information to DSI investigators as state witnesses.

Speaking before meeting investigators, Mr Pattanapon said he had invested money with Forex-3D. He said he invested one million baht and received profits of 70,000-90,000 a month.

When the firm seemed to have a liquidity problem in May, he decided to withdraw his investment. Now, he had his money back.

The DSI summonsed the couple to explain their connection to Mr Apiruk, and how they came to know him.

To date, there are about 8,000 documented complainants who claim total damage of about 20 billion baht, according to media reports.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the DSI had summonsed Mr Pattanapon and Ms Suteewan to give information about Forex-3D. The couple cooperated fully with investigators, he said.