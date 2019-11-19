Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Chiang Mai

The Immigration Bureau has announced the arrest of two Vietnamese nationals who pickpocketed a Japanese family at the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai last week.

Commissioner Sompong Chingduang said on Tuesday at the press briefing that Chiang Mai police received a complaint by a Japanese family that they had been pickpocketed on Mun Muang Road during the festival on Nov 11.



Police reviewed the surveillance cameras and identified two suspects, both of them Vietnamese nationals, who have been arrested.



The two had checked in at a hotel near the crime scene. They have been charged with illegal entry, robbery and stealing electronic cards.



The suspects have committed similar crimes before and were deported. However, they slipped back into the country through a natural border.