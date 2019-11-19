Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Chiang Mai
Thailand
General

Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Chiang Mai

published : 19 Nov 2019 at 17:24

newspaper section: News

The Immigration Bureau has announced the arrest of two Vietnamese nationals who pickpocketed a Japanese family at the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai last week.

Commissioner Sompong Chingduang said on Tuesday at the press briefing that Chiang Mai police received a complaint by a Japanese family that they had been pickpocketed on Mun Muang Road during the festival on Nov 11.

Police reviewed the surveillance cameras and identified two suspects, both of them Vietnamese nationals, who have been arrested.

The two had checked in at a hotel near the crime scene. They have been charged with illegal entry, robbery and stealing electronic cards.

The suspects have committed similar crimes before and were deported. However, they slipped back into the country through a natural border.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Nok Air targets halving losses to B1.4bn

Budget carrier Nok Air expects to cut losses by almost half from last year's figure, thanks to plans afoot to boost revenues, according to Wutthiphum Jurangkul, the airline's chief executive officer.

17:29
Thailand

Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Chiang Mai

The Immigration Bureau has announced the arrest of two Vietnamese nationals who pickpocketed a Japanese family at the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai last week.

17:24
Thailand

DJ Man, wife Baitoey deny connection to owner of Forex-3D

Pattanapon "DJ Man" Kunjara Na Ayudhaya and his singer-wife Suteewan "Baitoey" Taveeesin have told investigators they were not business partners with the owner of online broker Forex-3D, who is accused of a multi-billion-baht fraud.

17:15