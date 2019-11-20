Court upholds death sentence for Spanish murderer

Spanish national Artur Segarra Princep, 40, arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday for the reading of the Supreme Court decision confirming his death sentence for murdering a fellow Spaniard in 2016. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for Spanish national Artur Segarra Princep, 40, for the premeditated murder of compatriot David Bernat, 41, in 2016.

Segarra was taken from Bang Kwang Central Prison to hear the ruling at the Central Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road on Wednesday. He greeted several Spanish journalists waiting there as he entered the court building.

The Spaniard was found guilty of offences including premeditated murder, concealing a body, illegal detention and theft.

Public prosecutors earlier told the court that human parts were found in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani provinces on the morning of Jan 30, 2016. They were later proved to be from the victim, Bernat.

The court based its ruling on circumstantial evidence and surveillance camera recordings, testimony from witnesses including a maid and a girlfriend of Segarra, and DNA samples of Segarra and the victim collected from a freezer and an electric grinder.

The court found that Segarra took his business friend Bernat to a room at PG Condominium Rama IX in Huay Kwang district on Jan 19, 2016. There, Segarra murdered him, froze the body, dismembered it with the grinder and then dropped bags containing body parts into the Chao Phraya River at several locations.

Segarra fled and was arrested in Sihanoukville on Feb 7, 2016, sent back to Thailand and held in custody without bail. He has always denied all charges.

In addition to the death sentence, he was ordered to repay 734,940 baht to Bernat's family in restitution of money he withdrew using the victim's cash card.

Segarra's lawyer said on Wednesday his client would exercise his right to seek a pardon and to be held in a prison in Spain.