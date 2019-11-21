River event gets extra procession

Another royal procession will take place to complement the royal barge procession on Dec 12, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

A so-called rab yai foot procession has been added to the itinerary for the barge procession, which is an extension of His Majesty's coronation in early May.

The rab yai procession was added by royal command and will start straight after the royal barge procession ends, Mr Wissanu said.

The new procession will commence from Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion near Tha Ratchaworadit (Ratchaworadit Pier) where Their Majesties the King and Queen and some other royal family members will step ashore from the royal barges.

According to the original plan, after arriving at Tha Ratchaworadit, Their Majesties and the royal members were to stop at the Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion before returning to the Ambara Villa in Dusit Palace by car.

Now, the plan has changed. From the Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion, His Majesty will ride on the royal palanquin, Budtan Thong, in a procession to be led by soldiers from the First Army Region.

The rab yai procession is similar to those held during the coronation ceremonies in May, only smaller. Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati will also be in the procession.

From Tha Ratchaworadit, the procession will make its way along Maharat and Na Phra Lan roads before entering the Grand Palace. Their Majesties will then head to the Ambara Villa by car.