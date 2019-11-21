Workers killed, others trapped in collapsed building in Phuket

An excavator attempts to clear away a slab of concrete and free trapped workers after an office building under construction collapsed in Thalang district of Phuket on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Achataya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: At least three people were reported killed and others trapped in the rubble of an office building under construction that collapsed in Thalang district on Thursday afternoon.

The office block, being built for a petrol company, collapsed around 1pm. An excavator was being used to clear away a large slab of concrete and twisted steel bars so rescuers could get to workers trapped beneath it.

The Phuket People's Voice Facebook page initially reported that three people were confirmed to have died and five others were injured.

However, Khaosod Online reported the death toll at seven, while Spring News Online gaves figures of six dead and five injured.

The new building, owned by Sai Si Nam-ngern Co, is located near the local HomePro hardware store.

Police and rescuers were still at the scene.

