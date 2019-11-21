Killer whale rescued on Pattaya beach

Officials look at a black killer whale washed ashore on a Pattaya beach on Wednesday night before taking it to a naval centre for marine animals. (Photo supplied by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A black killer whale was rescued after it washed ashore on a Pattaya beach on Wednesday night in Bang Lamung district, authorities said yesterday.

Officials said the whale, which weighs 300kg and is 3.4 metres long, had a number of injuries and had also suffered severe trauma. It was immediately taken from the beach to the Royal Thai Navy's Sea Turtles Conservation Centre in Sattahip Naval Base for treatment.

Jirayu Wanphusit, 34, who first spotted the whale, said he was fishing off the coast in Pattaya on Wednesday night when the whale swallowed his bait and tried to pull his fishing rod into the sea. He said the whale had many injuries.

Mr Jirayu reported the sighting to authorities.