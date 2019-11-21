Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Five Chinese forex brokers arrested
Thailand
General

Five Chinese forex brokers arrested

published : 21 Nov 2019 at 17:43

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Police talk to fice Chinese caught in Phuket for conducting suspicious businesss involving foreign exgange trading on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
Police talk to fice Chinese caught in Phuket for conducting suspicious businesss involving foreign exgange trading on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Five Chinese forex brokers have been arrested at their rented office in Phuket.

After the police were informed that a group of Chinese was doing suspicious business, they raided the house and found the five Chinese were trading in the Chinese yuan and US dollar, acting as brokers.

They told investigators they entered the country with a travel visa, and were hired to run the forex brokerage with various duties, such as foreign exchange trading, posting ads on websites and mobile applications, and some luring new members via the Line app.

The five were charged with working without a work permit. Their assets, including five laptops, 15 mobile phones and transaction documents were seized.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia boosts bank liquidity, holds rates

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it was lowering the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves by $1.8 billion in a bid to stimulate new lending and boost an economy that is growing at its slowest in more than two years.

18:07
Sports

Anti-doping lab in Thailand shut down

MONTREAL: The only authorised anti-doping laboratory in Southeast Asia has been forced to suspend operations, leaving a gap in coverage for much of the region.

17:57
World

Malaysia detains 680 in China-based online scam syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Immigration Department said on Thursday it has broken up a China-based online investment scam syndicate with the arrest of 680 suspected Chinese citizens after storming a building where they were operating, but another 100 managed to flee.

17:53