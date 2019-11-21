Five Chinese forex brokers arrested

Police talk to fice Chinese caught in Phuket for conducting suspicious businesss involving foreign exgange trading on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Five Chinese forex brokers have been arrested at their rented office in Phuket.

After the police were informed that a group of Chinese was doing suspicious business, they raided the house and found the five Chinese were trading in the Chinese yuan and US dollar, acting as brokers.

They told investigators they entered the country with a travel visa, and were hired to run the forex brokerage with various duties, such as foreign exchange trading, posting ads on websites and mobile applications, and some luring new members via the Line app.

The five were charged with working without a work permit. Their assets, including five laptops, 15 mobile phones and transaction documents were seized.