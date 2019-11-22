Pope boosts morale of sick in St Louis Hospital

Pope Francis visits patients at Bangkok's St Louis Hospital on Thursday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Pope Francis made time in his busy schedule to visit patients at Bangkok's St Louis Hospital, which is marking its 120th anniversary.

The hospital was founded in 1898 by the then-apostolic vicar of Siam, Archbishop Louis Vey, and has since followed the motto -- "where charity is true, there is God". The institution is now equipped with state-of-the-art medical apparatus and is run by skilled doctors, nurses and researchers.

Addressing close to 700 hospital staff members on Thursday, Pope Francis said it was a blessing for him "to witness, first hand, this valuable service that the Church offers to the Thai people, especially to those most in need".

Ubi caritas est vera, deus ibi est

Referring to the hospital's motto, His Holiness said: "It is precisely in the exercise of charity that we Christians are called, not only to demonstrate that we are missionary disciples, but also to test our own fidelity, and that of our institutions, to that discipleship".

"You are missionary disciples in the field of healthcare, who are capable of finding God in every human being, especially the elderly, the young and those most vulnerable," the Pontiff said.

"Seen in this way, you carry out one of the greatest works of mercy, for your commitment to healthcare goes far beyond the simple and praiseworthy practice of medicine."

Embracing human life

"It is about welcoming and embracing human life as it arrives at the hospital's emergency room, needing to be treated with the merciful care born of love and respect for the dignity of each human person," he said.

"The healing process should rightly be seen as a powerful anointing, capable of restoring human dignity in every situation, a gaze that grants dignity and provides support."

During his address, the Pope noted how at times the work of hospital staff "can prove burdensome and tiring". However, he added, "this speaks to us of the need for a healthcare ministry in which not only patients, but every member of this community can feel cared for and supported in his or her mission."

Jesus is close to us in our frailty

"Each of us knows how illness brings with it questions that dig deep," emphasised Pope Francis. "Our first reaction may be to rebel and even experience moments of bewilderment and desolation."

But, "by uniting ourselves to Jesus in His passion, we discover the power of His closeness to our frailty and our wounds", the Pope emphasised.

At the end of his meeting with staff, Pope Francis made a private visit to the sick and disabled at the hospital, as a way, he said, "of accompanying them, however briefly, in their pain".

The Pope also presented the hospital with a copy of a fragment of a fresco at the Vatican depicting the Madonna and Child.

At the hospital, patient Kamolwan In-aram rejoiced at the chance of touching Pope Francis' hand, adding that her blindness did not stop her from feeling his kindness. "I'll remember this day until I die," she said.

Sister Somsri Kitwithak, 81, said she was determined to make a speedy recovery from her ankle injury, just so she could greet the Pope.

"I mustered up the courage to yell 'ti amo' [Italian for I love you]. The Pope heard it and came over to touch my hand. It's truly an indescribable honour," she said.

The Pope also moved around the hospital grounds in his popemobile and even stopped at one point in order to kiss a newborn baby brought to him by hospital staff.

After blessing and boosting the morale of 40 patients and medical staff at St Louis Hospital, His Holiness left the building to greet a crowd outside waving flags, and cheering "Viva Papa!"