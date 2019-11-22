Thai online gamblers sent back from Cambodia

The 173 Thai gamblers caught during a raid on online gambling operation in Cambodia arew released and handed over to Thai authorities in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday evening. They were given health check-ups and food. (Photo by Sawat Ketngam)

SA KAEO: A total of 173 Thais arrested at an online gambling shop in Cambodia, just across the border from Rong Klua border market in Aranyaprathet, have been released and arrived back in Thailand.

Cambodian authorities handed the 50 men and 123 women over to Thai officials at Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district around 2pm on Thursday.

Four military buses were waiting to pick them up at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge.

The gamblers arrived at the 19th Military Circle around 5pm and each was given a health check by nurses from Aranyaprathet Hospital. They were then given food boxes and released to their relatives.

The puinters were arrested at premises in a shopping centre behind Star Vegas Poipet Casino, opposite Rong Klua market. Cambodian authorities seized gambling gear, computers and mobile phones. The 173 detained Thais were taken to Siem Reap province for questioning.

Sa Kaeo governor Voraphan Suwannus was advised of their arrest and they were released after talks beween Thai and Cambodian officials.

Four buses wait as the 173 Thais are released by Cambodian authorities after being arrested for online gambling (Photo by Sawat Ketngam)



