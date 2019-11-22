Seven truckloads of smuggled rice seized in Tak

Officials inspect the seven trailer trucks loaded with rice in Mae Sot district, Tak, in the early hours of Friday. The grain was was believed smuggled from Myanmar. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: More than 300,000 kilogrammes of rice believed smuggled from Myanmar for labeling as Thai rice have been seized from seven trailer trucks in Mae Sot district.

A team of commerce and local officials supported by soldiers stopped the laden trucks on Chalermthep Road in Mae Sot district for inspection as they were leaving in the early hours of Friday.

The trucks were found to be carrying milled rice similar to hom mali, or jasmine rice, from Surin province. There was also some broken milled rice. Each truck carried 40-45 tonnes of rice, at least 300,000kg in all.

The drivers claimed the rice had been imported legally with tax payments. They were asked to present the documents, which did not show that the rice had been allowed into the country.

Officials said the documents said the rice had been transported from a mill on the Thai side of the border. However, officials believed it had been brought in illegallyvia the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei River in tambon Tha Sailuad of Mae Sot district.

Authorities believed the smugglers intended to label the grain for sale as Thai rice.

Poramatphong Phonyiam, director of the Tak commerce office’s business and trade promotion affairs, said no permit had been given to the operator of the trucks to import the rice as claimed.

The entire cargo had been seized for further examination and the drivers handed over Mae Sot police, he said.

A source said two men, one claiming to be the owner of the rice and the other manager of a rice mill in Mae Sot district, arrived to talk with officials during the seizure. They insisted they had paid taxes properly and had the right import documents.

When officials told them their documents were not correct and the rice would be seized and taken to Mae Sot police station, the two men became upset and claimed they were being persecuted.

They argued that they had previously imported rice like this and had never had a problem. Their trucks had been allowed to depart with their cargoes.

The officials refused the relent, the source said.