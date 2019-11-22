Senior cop on the run, wanted for national park encroachment

The land along Chang Lang beach in Sikao district of Trang province that Hat Chao Mai National Park seized from Pol Col Sathit Chansorn. (Photo by Methee Muangkaew)

TRANG: Police are going after a senior officer wanted on an arrest warrant for illegally occupying foreshore land inside Hat Chao Mai National Park.

Sikao district police chief Pol Col Sanit Pholphet said on Friday investigators were looking for Pol Col Sathit Chansorn and three accomplces accused of encroaching on 100 rai of land inside the national park in Sikao district.

The four had been summonsed to meet state prosecutors for indictment. They broke promises to turn themselves in and ignored the summonses. The Trang Provincial Court on Oct 24 approved arrest warrants for all four.

Pol Col Sathit is the head of interrogation for Yala police. Police went to his house in Trang, but he was not there, Pol Col Sanit said.

The park asked prosecutors to press charges against Pol Col Sathit and the three other suspects in 2016, accusing them of illegally controlling land along Chang Lang beach, which is within the park boundary.

Park officials took back the land.

Pol Col Sathit was a deputy chief interrogator at Kantang police station at the time.