PM to jet to South Korea for cooperation summit

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will on Sunday fly to South Korea to co-chair the Asean-ROK Commemorative Summit aimed at setting the direction of cooperation over the next 30 years.

The meeting, which will be also presided over by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, is on top of other highlights, including a conference on Mekong basin sustainable development, during his four-day visit to the port city of Busan.

Among topics at the summit, to be held on Tuesday, is "30 & 30", which will encourage the 10-country bloc and South Korea to look back to their cooperation over the past 30 years and jointly picture the next 30 years, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday.

This session will be followed by a talk on how the two partners will enhance their connectivity toward prosperity and sustainability, she said.

Mr Moon said he has been looking forward to the summit. He earlier tightened his ties with leaders by visiting all 10 Asean members ahead of the meeting.

The president will also take the occasion to inaugurate the Mekong-ROK Commemorative Summit between South Korea and five countries in the Mekong River basin -- Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam -- on Nov 27.

Countries located downstream the 4,880-kilometre river, which originates in China, share a main goal to jointly deal with major challenges that may affect the ecology of the river.

Experts expressed worries over the record low of river levels, raising fears over the impact from climate change and dam construction.

South Korea has been eager to give help in terms of environmental protection and sustainable economic development in the Mekong sub-region. After the meeting on the Mekong issues, Gen Prayut and Mr Moon will hold a joint press conference, Ms Narumon said.