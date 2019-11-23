Section
'Rebels' slain in gunfight
Thailand
General

'Rebels' slain in gunfight

published : 23 Nov 2019 at 08:31

newspaper section: News

Two suspects, believed to have masterminded an insurgent attack on a volunteer checkpoint in Yala early this month, were killed during an exchange of gunfire with security officials in Nong Chik district of Pattani on Friday.

Maj Gen Piyapong Wongchan, chief of the Pattani special task force, confirmed the death of the two suspects, Sobri Lamso, 28, from Songkhla and Mayako Lateh, 40, from Pattani.

Both were listed as wanted in connection with other high-profile attacks including a gold heist in Songkhla province on Aug 24 , stealing a vehicle from a used-car outlet to stage a car bomb attack on Aug 16, and ambushing security checkpoints in tambon Pakaharang in Muang district of Pattani on July 23.

Security officials had managed to track down both suspects but, when negotiations failed, the gun battle broke out.

Maj Gen Piyapong said security officials shot them in self defence.

