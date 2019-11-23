Child porn website busted in Chiang Mai

Local administrator arrested after investigation into online group that originated in Russia

Police prepare to enter a condominium in Muang district of Chiang Mai to arrest the accused administrator of a child pornography website with more than 200,000 followers. (Photo from @TICAC2016 Facebook page)

The administrator of a child pornography website has been arrested during a raid on his condominium in Chiang Mai.

Officers from Provincial Police Region 5 and the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) unit apprehended Korakot Chulthong at a condominium on Thung Hotel Road in Muang district, Thai media reported on Saturday. They also seized seized three mobile phones, a laptop computer, two portable drives, some bank account passbooks and ATM cards.

Mr Korakot, 24, was wanted on a warrant on charges of possessing child pornographic materials for sexual and commercial purposes and inputting pornographic data into a computer system accessible by other people.

The arrest followed complaints from parents and members of the public that an online group on the VK social media platform with 800 members and more than 200,000 followers was distributing video clips featuring sexual acts involving Thai children and foreigners.

VK (VKontakte) is a Russian social media and networking service. It is available in numerous languages but is mainly used by Russian-speakers. With more than 500 million accounts, it is the 12th most visited website in the world.

Ticac investigators found the group had been created in Russia and later purchased by Thai investors, with Mr Korakot serving as an administrator. Reviews of more than 100 porn clips were posted on the group. Those who wanted to watch uncensored clips had to pay membership fees of 300 baht each.

Police posing as customers transferred membership fees to the administrator and later tracked the suspect to the condominium in Chiang Mai.

The suspect initially confessed to the charges, saying he had been running the site for about one year, officers said.

Police arrest the administrator of a child porn website during a raid on his condominium unit in Chiang Mai. (@TICAC2016 Facebook page)