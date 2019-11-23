Truckers to protest one-pill drug bust

A social media post urges truck drivers to rally at the Sam Roi Yot police station in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday to seek justice over the arrest of a driver with one speed pill. The driver tested negative for drug use. (Photo from @Lovetruck2562 Facebook page)

Lorry drivers plan to rally at the Sam Roi Yot police station in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday to seek justice over the recent arrest of a colleague for one speed pill.

“It’s time for us to take action to seek justice as we are now gripped with fear when approaching road checkpoints. I call on all lorry drivers to converge at the Sam Roi Yot police station to ask for the truth about what happened as shown in video clips,” read a post by a Facebook user known as “Sarn Fan Pho Sor Thaenthong Khonsong Okay Na”.

The poster did not spell out what he feared but a video clip posted earlier hinted at possible planting of drugs by police.

He called on his fellow drivers to gather first at the Sam Roi Yot and Pran Buri markets on Tuesday morning before heading to the police station at 2pm.

The message, posted on Friday, was widely shared online.

Video clips posted earlier by Facebook user Nalinee Vongsavas showed police searching a 10-wheel lorry driven by her father, Sophon Wongsawat on Nov 13. The Facebook user wrote that a policeman got in the lorry and then another asked her father whether he used drugs. Her father denied it and let the second officer search the vehicle. The officer found one speed pill inside the vehicle.

Ms Nalinee cast doubt on the origin of the speed pill found in the truck, saying it was in a spot where the first policeman had put his hand earlier. A urine test showed her father tested negative for drug use, she wrote.

Her message and the clips featuring the search of the truck drew heavy criticism against the policemen.

Local police warned her against posting and uploading the clips because she could be charged with defaming officials on duty, Thai media reported.

Pol Maj Gen Surasak Suksawaeng, chief of the Prachuap Khiri Khan police, said he had asked officers at the station to stop commenting on the matter in all channels to avoid conflicts, Khaosod Online reported.

So far, no legal action has been taken against Ms Nalinee or those who commented on her post.

The provincial police chief confirmed the arresting officers found one speed pill near the driver’s seat but the driver tested negative for drug use. He was transporting rubber sheets from Chumphon to Rayong when he was stopped.

Pol Maj Gen Surasak said an investigation into the case would take no more than five days. He promised to ensure justice to all sides.

