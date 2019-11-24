B100m seized from Forex-3D suspects

A DSI official inspects a computer to check for evidence that may link it with the Forex-3D scam in Bangkok on Friday.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Saturday revealed it was able to seize more than 100 million baht in assets from those accused of being behind an online broker Forex-3D scam.

The DSI worked closely with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he was informed by the DSI of the seizure of the assets after it recently raided six locations in various districts across Bangkok after the Criminal Court approved a search warrant.

Mr Somsak did not disclose the names of the assets' owners, saying more locations suspected of having involvement with the Forex-3D scam will be searched.

Assets seized included luxury watches, cars, condominium rooms, computers and five plots of land in Chiang Mai.

He said the DSI is investigating the foreign exchange trading scam, saying there are now more than 8,000 documented victims of the scheme. Most claimed they had not received returns that were promised by the company.

The damages are estimated to be roughly 1.2 billion baht in total, Piyasiri Wattanavarangkul, the director of the DSI's Bureau of Illegal Financial Business Crime, said.

He questioned the legality of Forex-3D following talks with the Bank of Thailand. The Finance Ministry had never granted companies other than banks and securities firms permission to conduct online trading with foreign currencies, he said.