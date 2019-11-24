Briton found dead in bathroom in Ubon

UBON RATCHATHANI: A British national was found dead in a bathroom of a house in Muang district of this northeastern province on Saturday night, police said.

When police and a doctor from Sappasitprasong Hospital arrived at the house in tambon Rai Noy for examination shortly after midnight, they found the man, identified as Timothy Hoffmans, 33, lying face down in the bathroom, wearing a short-sleeve grey shirt and a pair of grey shorts.

He was believed to have died 4-5 hours previously. No traces of fights were found.

His father, Richard Ivan, 75, spoke through an interpreter that he is married to a Thai woman and has lived in Thailand for about 10 years. Two weeks ago his son, Timothy, arrived in Thailand to take care of him after he became sick of depression.

According to Mr Ivan, he last talked to his son at about 6am on Saturday before he went to sleep in his room in the same house. At the time, his Thai wife was away in a trip to Bangkok.

Later at about 10.30pm, he went to his son's room and knocked the door, but there was not an answer to the call. He went into the room and found his son lying dead in the bathroom. He left the house on a motorcycle and asked a neighbour to call police, said Mr Ivan.

The police said the cause of Mr Hoffmans' death was not immediately known, pending a post-mortem examination.



