Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
River Kwai Bridge Festival opens
Thailand
General

River Kwai Bridge Festival opens

published : 24 Nov 2019 at 11:35

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

KANCHANABURI: The annual River Kwai Bridge Festival and the Red Cross Fair was opened yesterday and will run until Dec 2.

The opening ceremony was held at 7pm on Saturday at the bridge across the Kwai river in Muang district.It was chaired by governor Jirakiat Phumsawat and his wife Rachaya, chairwoman of the Kanchanaburi Red Cross.

The River Kwai Bridge Festival has been held annually in late November since 1980. The highlight of the festival is the light and sound presentation that recounts the history of the bridge.

The festival also includes a big Red Cross fair at the bridge.

The River Kwai Bridge formed part of the so-called Death Railway, built by Japan in 1943 to support its forces in Burma during World War II. The bridge originally stretched 415 kilometres from Ban Pong in Thailand to Thanbyuzayat in Burma.

The rail line was closed in 1947, but the section between Nong Pla Duk and Nam Tok was reopened ten years later.

Between 180,000 and 250,000 Southeast Asian civilian labourers and about 61,000 Allied prisoners of war were subjected to forced labour during its construction. About 90,000 civilian labourers and more than 12,000 Allied prisoners died during the time.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong pro-democrats seek to hit government at district polls

HONG KONG: Hong Kong voted in district council elections Sunday in a ballot the city's pro-democracy movement hoped would send a message to the Beijing-backed government.

12:46
World

Pope condemns 'unspeakable horror' of nuclear weapons at Nagasaki

NAGASAKI, Japan: Pope Francis railed against the use of nuclear weapons and the growing arms trade on Sunday as he paid tribute to the "unspeakable horror" suffered by victims of the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

12:46
World

Watch this: China surveillance tech seeks to go global

VILLEPINTE, France: Chinese firms are omnipresent at a Paris homeland security trade show, capitalising on their vast experience in developing surveillance systems for Beijing to conquer the global market despite concerns the technology has been used to violate human rights.

12:46