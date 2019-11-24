3 killed, boy injured in fiery Chon Buri crash

CHON BURI: Three people - a man, a woman and a boy - were killed and another passenger, a five-year-old boy, slightly injured when a car hit a power post and crashed into a highway median ditch in Bang Lamung district on Sunday morning. police said.

The accident occurred at about 5am when a Nissan car with four people inside skidded off Highway 331 at Khao Hin Son in tambon Mai Kaew, hit a power post and ended up in flames in the median ditch.

Local residents tried to douse the fire with extinguishers and rescued a five-year-old boy who was thrown out of the car by the impact while the other three passengers were trapped inside.

When police and a rescue unit arrived, personnel extracted the three other passengers - a man, a woman and a boy - from the car, but all three were dead. The five-year-old who survived was slightly injured.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.



