Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3 killed, boy injured in fiery Chon Buri crash
Thailand
General

3 killed, boy injured in fiery Chon Buri crash

published : 24 Nov 2019 at 12:39

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

CHON BURI: Three people - a man, a woman and a boy - were killed and another passenger, a five-year-old boy, slightly injured when a car hit a power post and crashed into a highway median ditch in Bang Lamung district on Sunday morning. police said.

The accident occurred at about 5am when a Nissan car with four people inside skidded off Highway 331 at Khao Hin Son in tambon Mai Kaew, hit a power post and ended up in flames in the median ditch.

Local residents tried to douse the fire with extinguishers and rescued a five-year-old boy who was thrown out of the car by the impact while the other three passengers were trapped inside.

When police and a rescue unit arrived, personnel extracted the three other passengers - a man, a woman and a boy - from the car, but all three were dead. The five-year-old who survived was slightly injured.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong pro-democrats seek to hit government at district polls

HONG KONG: Hong Kong voted in district council elections Sunday in a ballot the city's pro-democracy movement hoped would send a message to the Beijing-backed government.

12:46
World

Pope condemns 'unspeakable horror' of nuclear weapons at Nagasaki

NAGASAKI, Japan: Pope Francis railed against the use of nuclear weapons and the growing arms trade on Sunday as he paid tribute to the "unspeakable horror" suffered by victims of the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

12:46
World

Watch this: China surveillance tech seeks to go global

VILLEPINTE, France: Chinese firms are omnipresent at a Paris homeland security trade show, capitalising on their vast experience in developing surveillance systems for Beijing to conquer the global market despite concerns the technology has been used to violate human rights.

12:46