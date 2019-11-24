Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man dies in fall from train
Thailand
General

Man dies in fall from train

published : 24 Nov 2019 at 14:07

writer: Supapong Chaolan

The body of a man is moved to a hospital for an autopsy after he was found dead under a railway bridge in Phun Phin district of Surat Thani province on Sunday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)
The body of a man is moved to a hospital for an autopsy after he was found dead under a railway bridge in Phun Phin district of Surat Thani province on Sunday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A man was found dead under a railway bridge in Phun Phin district of this southern province on Sunday morning. He was believed to have fallen to his death from a train, police said.

The body of the man, wearing a pair of shorts and a green T-shit, was found at about 11am by two boys who were playing in water under the bridge near Moo 2 village of tambon Khao Hua Khwai. His limbs were broken and his abdomen cut open, exposing the intestines.

Found in his strap bag were a mobile phone, a security guard identification card that identified him as Patipat Boonniyom, 33, of Kamphaeng Phet's Pang Silathong district and a train ticket for a ride on special express train No 172 (Sungai Kolok-Bangkok). The ticket shows he boarded the train at Ban Nasan railway station in Surat Thani province, heading for Bangkok.

It was believed Patipat boarded the train at Ban Nasan railway station at 8.44pm on Saturday and fell from the train while it was passing over the bridge at about 9pm.

An investigation was underway to establish what caused him to fall from the train.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia's last Sumatran rhinoceros dies

KUALA LUMPUR: The last Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia died on Saturday, leaving the smallest species of rhino, which once roamed across Asia, surviving in small numbers mostly in Indonesia.

14:52
Thailand

Man dies in fall from train

SURAT THANI: A man was found dead under a railway bridge in Phun Phin district of this southern province on Sunday morning. He was believed to have fallen to his death from a train, police said.

14:07
World

Hong Kong pro-democrats seek to hit government at district polls

HONG KONG: Hong Kong voted in district council elections Sunday in a ballot the city's pro-democracy movement hoped would send a message to the Beijing-backed government.

12:46