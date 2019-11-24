Man dies in fall from train

The body of a man is moved to a hospital for an autopsy after he was found dead under a railway bridge in Phun Phin district of Surat Thani province on Sunday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A man was found dead under a railway bridge in Phun Phin district of this southern province on Sunday morning. He was believed to have fallen to his death from a train, police said.

The body of the man, wearing a pair of shorts and a green T-shit, was found at about 11am by two boys who were playing in water under the bridge near Moo 2 village of tambon Khao Hua Khwai. His limbs were broken and his abdomen cut open, exposing the intestines.

Found in his strap bag were a mobile phone, a security guard identification card that identified him as Patipat Boonniyom, 33, of Kamphaeng Phet's Pang Silathong district and a train ticket for a ride on special express train No 172 (Sungai Kolok-Bangkok). The ticket shows he boarded the train at Ban Nasan railway station in Surat Thani province, heading for Bangkok.

It was believed Patipat boarded the train at Ban Nasan railway station at 8.44pm on Saturday and fell from the train while it was passing over the bridge at about 9pm.

An investigation was underway to establish what caused him to fall from the train.