New Year safety blitz kicks off

Niphon Bunyamanee, the deputy interior minister, on Saturday kicked off this year's campaign to prevent road deaths during the New Year period, dubbed the "Seven Dangerous Days."

Mr Niphon visited the Road Safety Operation Centre in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima, the province which had the highest number of fatalities last year.

A total of 25 of the 463 road deaths nationwide from 27 Dec 2018 to 2 Jan this year happened in the province, says the Interior Ministry.

This year, the government has pledged to introduce new traffic regulations and harsher penalties, he said. "We need to make sure local administrations know about the policy and are ready to take charge," said Mr Niphon.

Among new traffic regulations and policies will be the introduction of a licence points system on Dec 19 that will see repeat offenders receive bans from driving as well as the setting up of checkpoints along inter-provincial highways to inspect public vans.

In 2018, he said about 22,000 people died and 50,000 were injured in about one million road accidents nationwide.

However, the Ministry of Public Health has suggested road accident death figures in Bangkok might be higher than stated. According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Interior Ministry, 10 people die in road accidents in Bangkok every day.

Preecha Prempree, deputy director-general of Department of Disease Control said his department had calculated that 4,678 people died in road accidents in the capital in 2018, more than 12 fatalities per day.

This is based on data from the Royal Thai Police, death certificates, insurance companies and seven state forensic institutes.