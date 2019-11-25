FDA seizes cannabis jelly, cosmetics

Food and Drug Administration secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum, right, displays products allegedly containing cannabis during a press conference at the FDA head office in Nonthaburi province. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Food and Drug Administration seized about 1,000 products with cannabis content -- jelly, cosmetics and vape oil -- worth about 10 million baht from an online vendor in Chiang Mai province.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum told a press conference on Monday that the products were seized from two houses in tambon Nong Khwai of Hang Dong district recently. They included jelly, food supplements, cosmetics and vape oil claimed to contain cannabidiol.

Dr Paisarn said the vendor, whose name was withheld, confessed to importing the products via shipping agents from the United States and selling them online. He ran the business for about two years, he said, and his monthly revenue sometimes reached 1 million baht.

The Department of Medical Sciences had yet to verify if the products contained cannabis.

The FDA secretary-general said that cannabis is allowed for medical purposes only and those running such illicit businesses, including those concerning e-cigarettes, were liable to a fine of up to 600,000 baht and/or a jail term of up to five years.