Dutchman thanks van driver for returning wallet

SURAT THANI: A Dutch tourist was impressed by a van driver who returned the wallet he left in the vehicle to the airport.

Bas Wesseis meets van driver Theerawat Kaewnoppakhun and a Tourist Police officer to return the tourist his wallet at Surat Thani airport on Monday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

Bas Wesseis, 27, said he appreciated what Theerawat Kaewnoppakhun, 31, had done and was impressed by Thai people after the driver drove the van to the airport to return his wallet.

Mr Wesseis was a passenger of the van driven by Mr Theerawat from Khao Sok National Park in Ban Ta Khun district to the airport. The driver found the wallet after he sent all passengers and took the vehicle for a car wash. He opened the wallet and found out the name of the owner.

The driver then contacted tourist police at the airport to look for Mr Wessies and the two finally met. Inside the wallet were documents and cash, including 4,000 baht in Thai banknotes.

The tourist promised to return to the southern province again in the future.