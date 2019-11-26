Media survey highlights generation gap

The older generation of Thai people will continue to remain attached to traditional media platforms for receiving news and information and that will slow the country's shift toward digitalisation, a study has found.

The study was carried out jointly by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and Thammasat University to survey how people consume media.

Thammasat University economist Suphat Suphachalasai, also head of the Institute of Areas Studies, said 10,000 households across 26 provinces were surveyed on the topic.

The key findings were that there is a digital divide not only between the generations but also between people with different levels of education, according to Mr Suphat.

The older generation were found to be reluctant to give up, or add to, traditional media platforms and this will slow the country's transition towards becoming a more digital society, a feature of the study that is only being exacerbated by the country's growing number of senior citizens, he added.

The research involved the study of all available media platforms including visual, audio, online, print, movie and outdoor media.

Mr Suphat said the study concluded that there remain discrepancies in the way people of different generations consume information and that people's levels of income and educational background influence how they behave as consumers of information.

The findings also showed that the decline of print media is the phenomenon that best reflects the disruption caused by digital media.

"Digital disruptions are very clearly seen in print media," Mr Suphat said.

Mr Suphat said the study had been commissioned to give media businesses more detailed data about trends in the media consumption landscape.