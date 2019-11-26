7kg plastic waste found in dead wild deer

A park official displays underwear found in the stomach of a dead wild deer at the Khun Sathan National Park in Lampang province on Monday. (Photos from Protected Area Regional Office 13, Phrae)

The stomach of a wild deer discovered dead in the Khun Sathan National Park in northern Lampang province was found to contain seven kilogrammes of plastic waste, along with underwear.

The office of the national park reported on Monday that park rangers found the adult deer weighing about 200 kilogrammes dead near the office. They believed the deer died several days ago.

The male deer was 135 centimetres tall, 230cm long and estimated to be more than 10 years old. The wild animal appeared thin with some hair loss and deterioration of its hoofs.

An autopsy found seven kilogrammes of plastic waste and underwear in its rumen (first stomach). The waste included numerous coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.

Park rangers assumed that the deer died of intestinal congestion and old age.