Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
7kg plastic waste found in dead wild deer
Thailand
General

7kg plastic waste found in dead wild deer

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 12:36

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

A park official displays underwear found in the stomach of a dead wild deer at the Khun Sathan National Park in Lampang province on Monday. (Photos from Protected Area Regional Office 13, Phrae)
A park official displays underwear found in the stomach of a dead wild deer at the Khun Sathan National Park in Lampang province on Monday. (Photos from Protected Area Regional Office 13, Phrae)

The stomach of a wild deer discovered dead in the Khun Sathan National Park in northern Lampang province was found to contain seven kilogrammes of plastic waste, along with underwear.

The office of the national park reported on Monday that park rangers found the adult deer weighing about 200 kilogrammes dead near the office. They believed the deer died several days ago.

The male deer was 135 centimetres tall, 230cm long and estimated to be more than 10 years old. The wild animal appeared thin with some hair loss and deterioration of its hoofs. 

An autopsy found seven kilogrammes of plastic waste and underwear in its rumen (first stomach). The waste included numerous coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.

Park rangers assumed that the deer died of intestinal congestion and old age.

The dead deer is seen under examination.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

6.4-magnitude quake strikes Albania: authorities

TIRANA: A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Albania on Tuesday, sparking panic in Tirana and the coastal city of Durres where a building collapsed, according to the ministry of defence.

13:45
World

Australian gran wins Malaysia drugs death sentence appeal

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: An Australian grandmother won her final appeal against a death sentence for trafficking in Malaysia on Tuesday and walked free, after claiming she fell for an online love scam and was tricked into transporting drugs.

13:45
Thailand

Not allowed

A banner at the entry to the FFP's meeting room at parliament removed by officials, who deemed its messages of support for the disqualified party leader "inappropriate".

13:30