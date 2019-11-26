Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Lorry driver caught with 3m speed pills
Thailand
General

Lorry driver caught with 3m speed pills

Man claims he had no knowledge of what was inside fertiliser sacks

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 19:01

writer: Post Reporters

LAMPANG: A 10-wheel lorry driver was arrested yesterday for allegedly trafficking almost 3 million pills of methamphetamine from Chiang Rai's Wiang Pa Pao district to Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district.

The driver was identified as Nakhon Ratchasima-native Poramet Ruaysoongnern, 25.

Police said they arrested the man after a tip-off at a checkpoint on Wang Nua-Chae Hom Road in tambon Mae Suk of Lampang's Chae Hom district, and uncovered 2.9 million speed pills packed in 22 sacks of fertiliser.  

Mr Poramet is being detained at Chae Hom police station, while police have launched an investigation to crack the drug-trafficking network they believe he was working for.  

Police said Mr Poramet claims to have driven from Pathum Thani's Talad Thai market to pick up the sacks of fertiliser from a petrol station in Wiang Pa Pao district without knowing what was inside them.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Warrants out for 'copyright protection' gang

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for a former copyright agent and two others for allegedly extorting money from a school girl for violating copyright law by making krathongs in the shape of cartoon characters.

19:56
World

PM backs startup initiatives on Korea trip

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday emphasised the importance of cooperation between South Korean and Asean to help new businesses while highlighting Thailand’s efforts in promoting a startup ecosystem.

19:49
Thailand

Lorry driver caught with 3m speed pills

LAMPANG: A 10-wheel lorry driver was arrested yesterday for allegedly trafficking almost 3 million pills of methamphetamine from Chiang Rai's Wiang Pa Pao district to Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district.

19:01