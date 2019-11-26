Lorry driver caught with 3m speed pills

Man claims he had no knowledge of what was inside fertiliser sacks

LAMPANG: A 10-wheel lorry driver was arrested yesterday for allegedly trafficking almost 3 million pills of methamphetamine from Chiang Rai's Wiang Pa Pao district to Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district.

The driver was identified as Nakhon Ratchasima-native Poramet Ruaysoongnern, 25.

Police said they arrested the man after a tip-off at a checkpoint on Wang Nua-Chae Hom Road in tambon Mae Suk of Lampang's Chae Hom district, and uncovered 2.9 million speed pills packed in 22 sacks of fertiliser.

Mr Poramet is being detained at Chae Hom police station, while police have launched an investigation to crack the drug-trafficking network they believe he was working for.

Police said Mr Poramet claims to have driven from Pathum Thani's Talad Thai market to pick up the sacks of fertiliser from a petrol station in Wiang Pa Pao district without knowing what was inside them.