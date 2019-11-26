Warrants out for 'copyright protection' gang

Some of the cartoon-character krathong floats made by a 15-year-old girl that landed her in hot water. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for a former copyright agent and two others for allegedly extorting money from a school girl for violating copyright law by making krathongs in the shape of cartoon characters.

Deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta said arrest warrants had been sought for Prajak Phopol, 56; Phumpakorn Thinsuwan, 42; and Mr Phumpakorn's daughter Wanida, 24.

The suspects, who are members of a gang called "Bravo", are known to extort money from people for alleged copyright violations. Mr Prajak, who previously worked as for a company that cracked down on piracy, is thought to be the gang's leader.

Police said the three face charges of using fake documents and forging signatures of copyright owners.

The gang was exposed by the 15-year-old girl whom they had hired to produce krathong in the shape of cartoon characters for the Loy Krathong festival on Nov 11, and then tried to blackmail her. The girl filed a complaint, which led to police action.