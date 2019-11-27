King, Queen to open grand Chakri event

Their Majesties the King and Queen will preside over the opening of an exhibition commemorating the Chakri dynasty and visit communities in the Yaowarat area on Dec 6, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.

The royal visit was announced at the press conference held by the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Chinese-Thai Association in Bangkok.

Jitti Tangsitpakdee, chairman of the exhibition's organising committee, said Their Majesties are scheduled to arrive for the opening ceremony at 5pm on Dec 6 at the the Celebration Arch of the 6th Cycle Anniversary Memorial on Yaowarat Road.

According to the itinerary, Their Majesties will visit Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram before arriving at the arch to open the exhibition. They will then pay their respects at the Kuang Yim Shrine at the Thian Fa Foundation and visit Wat Mangkon Kamalawat.

Mr Jitti said the day's events, held one day after the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, are highlighted by the exhibition of His Majesty the King's duties and works, as well as the countless contributions made by Chakri dynasty monarchs. Open to the public on Dec 7-8, the exhibition will be complemented by Thai-Chinese cultural shows including a mass lion dance by more than 800 performers. Mr Jitti said another draw would be street food served at more than 200 stalls lining Yaowarat Road, with 150,000 free meals to be given out.

He said it was an honour for ethnic Chinese to have the opportunity to welcome Their Majesties.