Forces, cops to flex muscles for King

The armed forces and the police are preparing a joint show of strength and security capabilities to mark the King's coronation in Saraburi on Jan 18.

The event includes parades and displays involving military hardware with 40 battalions of soldiers and police officers participating.

It will take place at the Royal Thai Cavalry Centre in Saraburi on Jan 18, Royal Thai Armed Forces Day, and will celebrate His Majesty the King's coronation.

The armed forces will also swear allegiance to the King.

The source said the army parade will feature tanks and armoured vehicles, while a flypast of air force fighter jets will include F/16s, F/5s and Gripens.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said the ministry is reviewing safety procedures for spectators wanting to watch the royal barge procession on Dec 12.

The ministry is also working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to clean up the embankments along the Chao Phraya River where the royal barges will pass.

Also, thousands of jit arsa volunteers will be deployed at security screening points and along both sides of the river.

Last week, the government announced that another royal procession, called a rab yai, will take place following the river procession.

It has been added to the itinerary for the barge procession, which is an extension of His Majesty's coronation in early May.

The rab yai event was added by royal command and will start straight after the royal barge procession ends, according to the government.

It will commence from Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion near Tha Ratchaworadit (Ratchaworadit Pier) where Their Majesties the King and Queen and other royal family members will step ashore from the royal barges.