Railway track bombed in Narathiwat

Security officials inspect the bombed railway track in Sungai Padi district of Narathiwat on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: A bomb explosion damaged the railway track between Sungai Padi and To Deng stations in Sungai Padi district early Wednesday morning, halting southbound trains at Tanyong Mat station.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, deputy spokesman, said the bomb detonbated on the track in Moo 4 village of tambon To Deng about 5.55am.There were no injuries.

He blamed southern insurgents.

State railway officials said the explosion damaged a one-metre section of the track, about two kilometres from Sungai Padi station.

Trains from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat were stopping at Tanyong Mat station in Rangae district. No trains were departing Sungai Kolok.

Track repairs were expected to take about two hours after security authorities give the all clear.

Passengers were being transported by bus to and from Sungai Kolok.

SRT officials said the attack inconvienced ordinary people going about their daily business - suich as vendors and students who depended on cheap train fares.

Pol Col Krisana said national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda ordered police to boost security measures to protect government offices, police stations, crowded areas, tourist attractions and important places in the far South.