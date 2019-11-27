Bickering kick-starts meeting of House panel on corruption

Pralang Pracharath MP for Ratchaburi Pareena Kraikupt, far right, carries her chair to sit right next to Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, chairman of the House committee on corruption suppression and prevention. (Capture from video clip)

The House committee on corruption suppression and prevention voted down a move to unseat its sharp-tongued chairman Sereepisuth Temeeyaves following a clash between members from the opposition and government camps over seating arrangements and use of a mobile phone.

Before the meeting started on Wednesday, two advisers to the panel chairman, Watana Muangsook and Pol Lt Gen Viroj Pao-in, were seen sitting next to Pol Lt Gen Sereepisuth. on his right at the top of the table.

This drew a protest from Pralang Pracharath MP for Ratchaburi Pareena Kraikupt and her fellow party MP for Bangkok Sira Jenjaka, who argued that the seating arrangement was incorrect. They said Mr Watana and Pol Lt Gen Viroj were not MPs. Seating them next to the chairman was an affront to the dignity of MPs who were panel members, and to tradition.

Members from the opposition camp -- Pradermchai Boonchuaylua, Anudit Nakhonthap and Theeratchai Phanthumas -- took them to task, saying there were no regulations regarding the arrangement of seats at the committee meeting.

They asked Ms Pareena and Mr Sira to show respect for the two advisers, one was a former cabinet minister and the other a former Pheu Thai party leader. They had every right to sit near the panel chairman.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth told the meeting he had not nominated Mr Watana and Pol Lt Gen Viroj as his advisers. They had been nominated by their political parties.

Ms Pareena was not satisfied with the explanation. She said if failed MPs could sit anywhere they wanted, she also had the right to sit wherever she wanted. She then moved her chair to sit right next to Pol Gen Sereepisuth, who jokingly responded, “I now sit near a beautiful woman. Don’t be rash and hug me.’’

But the drama did not end there. As the meeting started, Ms Pareena was seen busily keying messages on her mobile phone. Pol Gen Sereepisuth noticed, and warned her against doing so.

Mr Theerachai echoed Pol Gen Sereepisuth’s comment, saying it was within the authority of the panel chairman to make a ruling on this matter, to avoid possible disruption, and it was in line with meeting regulations.

This drew further argument from Mr Sira, who said Ms Pareena just used her mobile phone and did not cause any disruption. The Palang Pracharath MP then alleged that Pol Gen Sereepisuth did not look at Ms Pareena’s mobile phone, but at her body.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth responded by saying that Ms Pareena had done nothing to draw his attention before he invoked his authority to ban use of a communications device during the meeting.

When the meeting finally got down to business, Mr Sira proposed that Pol Gen Sereepisuth be removed as chairman. Mr Theeratchai disagreed, saying committee members could not remove the chairman.

However, Mr Sira argued the appointment of the chairman was by resolution of all 15 panel members. Therefore, the chair was not a private position. Committee members could remove the chairman, he said.

Other panel members suggested that the issue should be raised for discussion with the speaker during a meeting of the House.

The committee put it to the vote anyway, deciding by 7-2 that panel members had no authority to remove the chairman. Mr Sira and Ms Pareena were alone in dissenting. The other panel members abstained.