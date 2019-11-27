Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Norwegian ends long-haul flights to Thailand
Thailand
General

Norwegian ends long-haul flights to Thailand

published : 27 Nov 2019 at 18:23

writer: Associated Press

Jacob Schram poses for the media after being announced as the new CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle, in Oslo, Nov 20, 2019. (AP file photo)
Jacob Schram poses for the media after being announced as the new CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle, in Oslo, Nov 20, 2019. (AP file photo)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it is ending long-haul routes to Thailand and the United States from two Scandinavian capitals, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787s and low demand.

Norwegian Air says it had carried out “a thorough review” and concluded it would not resume flying to Bangkok, Krabi, New York and Los Angeles from Copenhagen and Stockholm after the winter break.

It will continue to fly to the US from Oslo and routes to Europe are not affected.

Senior Vice President Matthew Wood said Wednesday that Scandinavia “is not large enough to maintain intercontinental flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.”

Wood added that Norwegian has “had challenges with the Rolls Royce engines,” meaning “more aircraft on the ground. This affects the route programme.”

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Expressway toll payments by 'touch' credit card next year

Motorists will be able to use credit cards to pay toll fees next year, starting with the Kanchanapisek expressway in January, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) announced on Wednesday.

18:34
Business

Carrie Lam visit will bolster HK investment

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Thursday to reinforce cooperation with Thailand on economic matters as well as innovation, creativity, finance, human resources development and startups.

18:33
Thailand

Norwegian ends long-haul flights to Thailand

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it is ending long-haul routes to Thailand and the United States from two Scandinavian capitals, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787s and low demand.

18:23