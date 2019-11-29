Victims urge OAG to indict tycoon for money laundering

Anant Asavabhokin arrived at the DSI to acknowledge money-laundering charges in connection with the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative case on June 5, 2017. (File photo)

Victims of the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC) embezzlement scandal have asked the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to indict a real estate tycoon who allegedly colluded to launder funds stolen from the cooperative.

Through a petition that was received by deputy spokesman for the OAG Prayut Phetkun on Thursday, the victims urged the OAG to indict the former chairman of Land and Houses Plc, Anant Asavabhokin, for colluding with Supachai Srisupa-aksorn, former chairman of the KCUC, to launder 321 million baht the latter had embezzled from KCUC.

"Supachai took over M Home Co so he could fabricate the sale of three plots of land [to Mr Anant] to launder the 321 million baht that he had taken out," said former senator Kaewsun Atibodhi, in his capacity as a legal adviser to KCUC scandal victims.

Mr Kaewsun, citing findings from a probe by Department of Special Investigations, said that M Home Co "sold" the land to Mr Anant despite the fact that he did not pay a single baht to the company.

"Mr Anant later resold the land for 421 million baht and donated 301 million baht he claimed to have obtained through the land sale to Wat Phra Dhammakaya," said Mr Kaewsun.

The chief of the Department of Special Litigation’s 4th regional office has previously refused to indict Mr Anant, claiming his involvement in the land sale was not sufficient to indict him for money laundering.

Meanwhile, Mr Prayut said that the OAG has yet to decide on whether to indict Mr Anant, saying his office is still waiting for an opinion from DSI's chief.

"If the DSI chief doesn’t agree with the decision by the OAG’s 4th office, we will take on the case ourselves," he said.