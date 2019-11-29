Section
QuickWrap Podcast Nov 29, 2019
QuickWrap Podcast Nov 29, 2019

published : 29 Nov 2019 at 17:04

writer: Dave Kendall

A quick look back at some of the week's top stories in the Bangkok Post.

Links to stories in this week's show:

Teacher admits to fatal car-stabbing of former lover

SONGKHLA: A 29-year-old teacher surrendered to police on Friday and confessed to the murder of his former girlfriend, found dead with multiple stab wounds in her car in Songkhla on Thursday night.

18:02
Man stole village chief's buffalo to pay debt

BURI RAM: A man was charged with burglary after admitting stealing a buffalo owned by a village chief with a plan to sell the animal to pay a loan-shark debt.

17:51
We'll appeal

Criminal Court fines the Thai subsidiary of US tobacco giant Philip Morris 1.22-billion-baht for evading duty on cigarettes imported from the Philippines over a decade ago.

17:04