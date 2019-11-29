QuickWrap Podcast Nov 29, 2019
published : 29 Nov 2019 at 17:04
writer: Dave Kendall
A quick look back at some of the week's top stories in the Bangkok Post.
Links to stories in this week's show:
- Chemicals ban 'derailed by 4 forces'
- New committee countermands ban on toxic farm chemicals
- Part of Pareena's chicken farm seized
- MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro
- Panthongtae acquitted of money laundering
- Deer's death inspires green money-making plan
- Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become walking streets
