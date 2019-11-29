South peace chief wants BRN talks

Soldiers secure the Reuso municipality in Reu So district of Narathiwat province after a bomb explosion that injured three traffic policemen on Tuesday. (Photo by Waedao Harai)

The new head of the Thai dialogue team in the southern peace talks has urged “all groups of people with different views”, including the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), to come to the negotiation table for a new round of mediation.

Gen Wanlop Rugsanaoh made these comments in the public event he has attended as the head of the negotiating team since his appointment on Oct 1.

The latest flare-up of violence in southernmost provinces of Thailand, including four districts of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, is believed to be led by the BRN’s new president Kho Zari, 60, a former Islamic teacher from Pattani’s Sai Buri district who replaced the previous leader, Dulloh Waemanor, at the beginning of this year.

There are many armed groups that are seeking independence for these southernmost provinces with their stated goal being to revive the "Sultanate of Patani" and the BRN is believed to be the biggest and most violent of them.

According to previous reports, the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 believes that Kho Zari has moved to live in the northern part of Kelantan state in Malaysia, and this could be why the Thai new negotiating team is requesting the Malaysian government be the facilitator in this new round of talks.

“Informal discussions have been ongoing, both in and outside of the country, and we are looking to talk to all influential groups that are causing violence in the area,” he told participants at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand on Thursday.

“We have already coordinated this with the Malaysian side and they have agreed to facilitate such talks and they will arrange for representatives to come and talk with the Thai side which will happen soon,” Gen Wanlop, former secretary-general of the National Security Council, added.

The call to ramp up the peace dialogue came after suspected separatist insurgents, at least 10 attackers, stormed a security checkpoint in Yala’s Muang district and killed 15 people on Nov 5, in the Deep South’s worst attack in years.

The Thai authorities initiated peace talks in 2013 but the BRN has always refused to come to the table unless their demands are met first. Experts believe that any new round of talks will be useless without the their involvement. The BRN has previously demanded the mediator should be from an international organisation.

Gen Wanlop insisted that authorities on the Malaysian side will be the ones to arrange the talks and his team is still “unsure” which groups will attend.

However, when asked if the Thai authorities have any message to pass on to the BRN, Thanakorn Buaras, deputy director of the National Intelligence Agency, who was also on the panel, said: “We want them to come to the talks.

“We have learned from previous failed talks that came with premeditated conditions. The best way is to talk to the right parties and emphasises that we want to hear what they have to say. That will be the most straight forward way to go about this.”

