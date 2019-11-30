Anutin asks for clarity on toxins U-turn

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday called on the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) to clear up confusion surrounding its decision on Wednesday to scrap a ban on the herbicide glyphosate and delay prohibitions against the herbicide paraquat and pesticide chlorpyrifos.

His remarks came after some NHSC members challenged Industry Minister and NHSC chairman Suriya Jungrungreangkit's claim that the panel voted "unanimously" to postpone the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos from Sunday and restrict use of glyphosate instead of banning it.

Jiraporn Limpananond, chair of the Pharmacy Council of Thailand, had argued that committee members were not asked to vote on each point on Wednesday and instead were assumed to have accepted the resolution in general.

In response, Mr Suriya said he had asked if any member opposed any point of the decision, and received no objections.

Ms Jiraporn, who quit the NHSC on Thursday, said on Friday that Mr Suriya was wrong to claim a "unanimous resolution".

"No vote was called at the [Wednesday] meeting and no quorum was checked.

"The chairman cannot claim a unanimous resolution at the press conference. I stand firm on my stance to maintain the Oct 22 resolution banning the three farm chemicals," she said.

Mr Anutin said the panel might need to consult legal specialists on whether the NHSC had actually changed the Oct 22 resolution to ban the three farm chemicals from Dec 1.

He noted that if no vote was cast on Nov 27, the Oct 22 resolution likely still stood.

He said Mr Suriya told him that no vote was required if no objection was raised.

Asked whether the Public Health Ministry would formally protest the NHSC decision, he said he would have to review the meeting's report first.

"I think he [Mr Suriya] may review the issue [after his claims were challenged]. What if someone lodged a complaint against the NHSC? The NHSC members should defend their decision," he said.

He also said his Bhumjaithai Party had no conflict with the Democrat Party following reports that the party was considering returning the Department of Agriculture to Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on of the Democrats.