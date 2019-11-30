City Hall defends revised riverside project

City Hall has rejected an allegation it ignored people's views in its push to greenlight the Chao Phraya Riverside Promenade, claiming input from the public and authorities has been adopted to give the project a new look.

"We've visited communities and had over 400 talks for better understanding," Thaiwut Khankaeo, acting chief of the city's Public Works Department, said yesterday.

His response was targeted at claims made by the Friends of the River (FOR) group which accused the city of covering up the negative impact of the walkway and bike lane project and ignoring public participation.

"We distributed information through various media channels and took views and suggestions into consideration," Mr Thaiwut argued.

The project, dubbed the "New Landmark of Thailand", was floated by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and originally designed to stretch 14 kilometres from the Rama VII Bridge to Pin Klao Bridge. It was originally estimated to cost around 14 billion baht.

But after disagreement from the National Committee of Rattanakosin Island and Old Town Conservation, sections that pass through the city's old quarters -- those linking Rop Krung Canal and the Bang Yi Khan canals with Pin Klao Bridge -- were taken out, according to the department.

The present look of the promenade, with a reduced cost estimate of 8.3 billion baht, consists mainly of a section on the eastern bank from Rama VII Bridge to the Royal Irrigation Department and another from the bridge to Bang Phlat Canal.

Yet FOR and its ally, the Association of Siamese Architects, are still opposing the new plan. ASA president Atchapol Dusitanond said recently it still posed a major risk to the area's environment, history, riverside culture and water transport.

The plan, he said, "violates laws, including the constitution".

However, Mr Thaiwut said, after redesigning the project, he is sure that it will cause no negative impact.

Mr Thaiwut yesterday urged the opponents to view the project from a positive perspective.

The project will not only help boost local tourism, but it will also allow people to better travel and relax since "90% of river banks have been long occupied by restaurants and hotels," Mr Thaiwut said.

"Some sections have become degraded due to encroachment and illegal buildings," he said.