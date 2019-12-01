Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nine injured in Kalasin accident
Thailand
General

Nine injured in Kalasin accident

published : 1 Dec 2019 at 09:57

writer: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet

KALASIN: Nine people were injured when a pick-up rammed into the rear of a stationary lorry on a road in Khong Chai district of this northeastern province early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 2am on Yang Talat-Kamalasai road near Ban Nong Bua in tambon Khok Sa-at.

The driver of the lorry told police that he parked his vehicle, which ran out of fuel, on a road side and turned on the warning lights. After about 30 minutes, the Mazda pick-up came from behind and rammed into the rear of lorry.

Nine people, who were not yet identified, travelling in the pick-up were injured. They were taken by a rescue unit to Yang Talat Hospital.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

People fed up with House anti-corruption committee: Nida Poll

A slight majority of people say the unending squabbling in the House Committee on Corruption Suppression chaired by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temiyavej is boring and should be stopped, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

10:48
Thailand

Nine injured in Kalasin accident

KALASIN: Nine people were injured when a pick-up rammed into the rear of a stationary lorry on a road in Khong Chai district of this northeastern province early Sunday, police said.

09:57
Thailand

5 Turkish tourists injured in Phuket road accident

PHUKET: Five Turkish tourists and a Thai driver were injured when a van they were travelling was hit by a pick-up truck on a road in Kathu district of this southen island resort province on Saturday afternoon.

09:35