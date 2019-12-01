Nine injured in Kalasin accident

KALASIN: Nine people were injured when a pick-up rammed into the rear of a stationary lorry on a road in Khong Chai district of this northeastern province early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 2am on Yang Talat-Kamalasai road near Ban Nong Bua in tambon Khok Sa-at.

The driver of the lorry told police that he parked his vehicle, which ran out of fuel, on a road side and turned on the warning lights. After about 30 minutes, the Mazda pick-up came from behind and rammed into the rear of lorry.

Nine people, who were not yet identified, travelling in the pick-up were injured. They were taken by a rescue unit to Yang Talat Hospital.



